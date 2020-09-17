‘Hypocrite’ Arnab Goswami yells at Salman Khan, Twitterati say, “We better brace ourselves for a Republic TV-Bigg Boss crossover episode”

By
JKR Staff
-
0

There is not a single day that goes without Arnab Goswami or members of India’s lapdog media not disgracing the profession of journalism. On a day a woman editor of Times Now was seen smiling at pro-BJP Kangana Ranaut calling veteran actress Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn’ star, a video of Arnab Goswami yelling at Salman Khan using disparaging words went viral. This prompted many to condemn the controversial anchor, while others said that this was just the beginning of a future when the ‘Republic TV-Bigg Boss crossover episode’ would become an acceptable phenomenon. Others were quick to highlight his hypocrisy by reminding Goswami about his previous claims of being a ‘big fan’ of Salman Khan.

Arnab Goswami

Launching an extraordinary rant against Salman Khan, the Republic TV founder said, “Where’s that Salman, who used to talk so much? Where is he hiding? Why does he not raise a single voice against the drugs mafia? … I am asking this question by naming Salman Khan. Where are you, Salman Khan? Not a single statement or tweet. Why are you silent on the entire episode of Disha Salian? Why are you silent on the murder of Sushant (Singh Rajput)? Which city are you in Salman? Which country are you in Salman? You are a person, who speaks against the pulse of the nation. You will read the dialogues of Bigg Boss when they are written for you by others.”

As expected, Goswami began to face the wrath from netizens for his attack against Salman by dragging him to the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Some Twitterati dug out an old interview of Salman by Goswami when the latter worked for Times Now. In that interview, Goswami was seen expressing his awe for the Bollywood actor. In his intro, he had said, “Thanks for giving me time Salman, each time speaking to you is an absolute pleasure. I am a total fan.”

In that interview, the ‘fan’ Goswami had showered praises on Salman Khan. He had told Salman how many people tried to copy him but no one was able to match the success of the Dabangg actor.

Salman Khan has been a popular face of Colors TV reality show, Bigg Boss, which he’s been hosting for many years. Colors TV recently unveiled the video of the upcoming edition of the reality show.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

‘Peak feminists”: Navika Kumar, Kangana Ranaut face condemnation for insulting jibe against Urmila Matondkar after controversy over Rhea Chakraborty ‘naming’ Saif Ali Khan’s daughter...

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut sensationally repeats Pakistan’s stand on PoK during interview with Times Now’s Navika Kumar; days after likening Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

Coronavirus Pandemic

After Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari becomes another senior colleague of PM Modi to test positive for COVID-19

India

Special CBI court to pronounce verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case on 30 September; Advani, Uma Bharti, MM Joshi and Kalyan Singh directed to...

Delhi

LIVE UPDATES: Government’s second bizarre claim in parliament, says migrant crisis was caused by fake news not sudden announcement of lockdown

Entertainment

“We have to choose between the devil and the deep sea”: Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show makes Bharti Singh’s ‘proclaimed husband’...

India

Supreme Court wants funding details of TV channels public to see ‘if the government is putting more ads in one and less in another’

Entertainment

Supreme Court drops bombshell for Arnab Goswami and others; wants five-member committee to prepare new broadcasting standards for Indian electronic media, often dubbed as...

Entertainment

“This is an insidious attempt to malign a community”: Extraordinary observations by Supreme Court as it restrains Sudarshan TV from Islamophobic broadcast on ‘inflitration...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here