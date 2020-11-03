“Hypocrisy much”: Amitabh Bachchan finds plenty of support for KBC question on Manusmriti; ‘heartburn’ for Arnab Goswami for question on Salman Khan,

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has landed himself in a spot of bother for asking a historically relevant question about ancient Hindu text, Manusmriti, to a contestant on his quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. According to media reports, an FIR has been filed against him in Lucknow. The development came just days after many felt that he had caused heartburn to Arnab Goswami of Republic TV by asking questions on Bigg Boss host Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone.

What triggered a strong backlash on social media was Bachchan’s decision to ask his special guest, social activist Bezwada Wilson, a question about Manusmriti. The question for Rs. 6.40 lakh read, “On 25 December 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?” The options were Vishnu Purana, Bhagwad Gita, Rigveda and Manusmriti.

Wilson, who was accompanied by actor Anup Soni, correctly answered in favour of Manusmriti, prompting Bachchan to say, “In 1927, Dr. Ambedkar condemned the classic Hindu text Manusmriti for ideologically discriminating caste system and untouchability. He also burned its copies.”

Wilson replied, “We are here today because of him. Not just we, the entire world. He (Dr. Ambedkar) taught us about goodwill and equality.” The guest, however, said that he will get arrested if he repeated the same act today.

While Hindu fanatics took to Twitter to attack Bachchan, the KBC host found plenty of support from neutrals, who detected a glaring irony in the criticism. One wrote, “92 yrs ago, Indian Constitution’s father, BR Ambedkar publicly burned a religious script called ‘Manusmriti‘ while condemning it because the book propagated caste +/ gender discrimination and violence. Today they registered an FIR against KBC & Bacchan for asking this question.”

Another commented, “Q : On Dec 25th 1927, Dr Ambedkar and his supporters burnt which religious text? Ans : Manusmriti. For this factual question, KBC show now becomes the new target of right-wing Hindu trolls, and they claim that the show insulted Hinduism. #NewIndia”

Bachchan was recently in the news after he asked questions about Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone, two Bollywood actors finding themselves at the centre of incessant attack from Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many had felt that Bachchan’s decision to include Salman and Deepika as part of his quiz show had caused plenty of heartburn to Goswami.