Hypnotised Farah Khan seeks shampoo endorsement deals for son Czar after fearing attack by aliens; Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show left in splits

The last three days in the life of famous choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan saw her getting hypnotised by her son after waiting for aliens’ attack. This left her friend, Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show incredibly amused, as she could not stop her laughter. Farah went on to woo shampoo manufacturers to hire her son for endorsing their brands.

This was after Farah Khan took to Instagram to share a breathtaking photo of a cloudy sky just before the Cyclone Nisarga’s expected landfall on the coast of Mumbai. While sharing the photo, Farah wrote, “Waiting for the Aliens to Attack! Bas yehi bacha hain! No vfx required!”

Farah’s post fearing attack by aliens left Bharti Singh in splits as she responded with plenty of laughter emojis.

Days later, Farah Khan shared a slow-mo video of her son Czar, who was seen flaunting his hair. Farah said that this had left her hypnotised. She wrote, “Im hypnotised!! Sm happy effects of this lockdown.. czar gets to grow out his hair( clearly not using the hairband his mother so painstakingly knitted).. i can keep watching his hair in slo mo.. it calms me🥰 p.s – he s available for shampoo commercials.”

The video evoked plenty of reactions from fans. One wrote, “I am jealous not hypnotised…. i wonder why god doesnt give such hair to gals.” Celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor wrote, “He has hair like his dad.”

In March this year, Farah Khan had launched an extraordinary attack on celebrities for sharing their workout videos during the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. She had even threatened to unfollow some actresses if they did not stop posting their workout videos. She had found plenty of support for her stunning outrage from friend Anam Mirza and Raveena Tandon applauding her for taking a public stand.

Farah is married to filmmaker Shrish Kunder and has three children.