Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza is having the best time of her life after she tied the knot Mohammed Asaduddin, the son of former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin. A testament to her excitement is how she’s been inundating her Instagram with photos from both pre-wedding and post-wedding photographs. Billed as Hyderabad’s own Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, both Anam and Asad have become a rage on the internet.

In her latest photo, Anam announced how she had dumped the shimmering gown in favour of a mini dress by Krsna Couture, a store that specialises in luxury pret and bridal wear. The dress was a long-sleeved, puffed sleeved, fully flared brocade dress.

Taking to Instagram Anam wrote, “And my modern Cinderella moment in @krsnacouture_ . #AbBasAnamHi.”

Anam and Asad got married at a glittering function in Hyderabad last week with several Bollywood celebrities and top politicians including the Telangana chief minister attending the wedding party. Also gracing the occasion were actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who’s the Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Foundation. Farah Khan, a close friend of Sania and Anam, too was present. Actor Ashish Chowdhry, whose new TV series Beyhadh 2 has just gone on air, was also spotted with wife Samita Bangargi at the reception party.

Ana’s father-in-law Azhar, who’s currently the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, had posted a photo of himself with son Asad and the new bride. Azhar’s post had read, “May God bless the two of you abundantly with love, joy and happiness..May Allah bless this marriage.”

The Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is Azhar’s pedigree as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Sania had confirmed in October this year that her younger sister Anam will marry Asad. “She is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited,” she had told Times of India.

This is Anam’s second marriage after she separated from her first husband Akbar Rasheed in 2018. Both had got married in a star-studded ceremony in 2016.