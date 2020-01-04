Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani set Instagram on fire after Sania Mirza’s sister Anam and brother-in-law Asad share unseen photos

Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza and her husband Mohammed Asaduddin have continued to set Instagram on fire with the unseen photos of their high-profile wedding. The latest in the series is a photo of Anam being escorted by her family members before taking the wedding vow. Dressed in red lehenga, Anam looked stunningly beautiful as her loved ones held a giant decorative mesh board ahead to shield the bride from the public gaze.

Anam shared the photo without any caption. But this did not stop her fans from inundating her timeline with overwhelming responses. Her fans commented using compliments such as “Haseen (beautiful) MashaAllah” and “Lovely” and ‘Happy married life.”

Earlier Asad too shared a photo of himself with wife Anam and sister-in-law Sania with a caption that read, “Fam bam.”

In the photo, Anam could be seen dressed in a pink gharara bottom and pista green net kurti and dupatta. Sania, for her part, had chosen an embellished magenta anarkali. Asad was looking dapper in a striped navy blue suit with a pink tie.

Earlier, Asad had shared an adorable of himself with wife Anam with a caption that read, “Dressed to kill.”

Both Anam and Asad had recently vowed to celebrate every single New Year in the future together. This was after both Anam and Asad shared identical photos featuring the newly-wed couple with Sania and wrote, “Last NYE (New Year’s Eve), this NYE and every NYE.” They had ended their caption with red heart emojis and tagged Sania Mirza also.

The Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is the status of the latter’s father Mohammed Azharuddin as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Sania had confirmed in October this year that her younger sister Anam will marry Asad. “She is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited,” she had told Times of India.

This is Anam’s second marriage after she separated from her first husband Akbar Rasheed in 2018. Both had got married in a star-studded ceremony in 2016.