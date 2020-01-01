Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani renew bonding vow after Anam Mirza shares adorable photo with sister Sania and husband Asad

Days after getting married Sania Mirza’s sister Anam and her husband Mohammed Asaduddin have vowed to celebrate every single New Year in the future together. Anam and Asad took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the three together on the eve of the last two new years. Billed as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Abani, the newly-wed couple shared two photos of them with Sania Mirza.

In one photo, Anam and Asad were seen welcoming 2019 together. In another photo, seemingly taken on this new year’s eve, Sania, Anam and Asad were once again seen together posing for the camera. Their identical caption read, “Last NYE (New Year’s Eve), this NYE and every NYE.” They ended their caption with red heart emojis and tagged Sania Mirza also.

Asad recently took to Instagram to update his Insta story with the preamble of the Indian constitution. It read, “The Preamble of Indian Constitution. WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens: JUSTICE, social, economic and political; LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation; In Our Constituent Assembly this twenty-sixth day of November, 1949, do Hereby Adopt, Enact And Give To Ourselves This Constitution.”

Asad’s action was widely deemed as his support for the ongoing protests against the amended Citizenship Act, which provides automatic citizenship to all non-Muslim illegal immigrants living in India. Protesters have been reading the preamble of the constitution to register their protests since they argue that the new act destroys the secular fabric of India.

Anam and Asad got married last month in a glittering ceremony in Hyderabad. Anam is the sister of India’s tennis star Sania Mirza, while Asad is the son of former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin.

The Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is Azhar’s pedigree as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Sania had confirmed in October this year that her younger sister Anam will marry Asad. “She is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited,” she had told Times of India.

This is Anam’s second marriage after she separated from her first husband Akbar Rasheed in 2018. Both had got married in a star-studded ceremony in 2016.