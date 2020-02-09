Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani prepare for their first Valentine’s Day as Sania Mirza’s sister Anam paints Instagram with hearts

Billed as Hyderabad’s own Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, tennis star Sania Mirza’s sister Anam and her husband Mohammed Asaduddin have begun their preparations for their first Valentine’s Day celebrations after tying the knot last year. Asad is the son of former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin. Azhar’s ex-wife and former Bollywood actress, Sangeeta Bijlani too could not stop herself from wishing the newly-wed couple deeply in love with each other.

First, it was Anam, who updated her Insta story by posting a photo of herself with husband Asad as she wrote, “My love Asad.”

Asad too posted the same photo on his Instagram page and wrote, “With my ♥️ #dinner #date.” While their respective fans were quick to declare them ‘beautiful,’ the most notable comment came from Asad’s step-mother Sangeeta Bijlani, who wrote, “Beautiful.”



Dressed in a camel jumper and matching skirt with embellished pumps and a signature clutch purse, Anam posed for the camera with her husband at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. Husband Asad too was elegantly dressed in a formal shirt and trousers to match the style quotient of his newly wedded partner.

Earlier, Anam had shared a cover magazine photo of herself with Asad as the two posed for the camera dressed in smart suits.

Anam and Asad had recently returned from their honeymoon trip to Europe, where they crossed the Arctic and visited Paris as part of their escapades.

The Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is the status of the latter’s father Mohammed Azharuddin as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Sania had confirmed in October last year that her younger sister Anam will marry Asad. “She is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited,” she had told Times of India.

This is Anam’s second marriage after she separated from her first husband Akbar Rasheed in 2018. Both had got married in a star-studded ceremony in 2016.