Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani leave for honeymoon as Sania Mirza’s sister Anam says ‘hello’ to mysterious friend?

Top celebrities descended to Hyderabad recently to attend the wedding function of Hyderabad’s own Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani as Sania Mirza’s sister Anam tied the knot with Mohammed Asaduddin, the son of former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin. Days after their high-profile wedding, the newly-wed couple continues to find themselves in wedding hangover.

Asad updated his Instagram story with a congratulatory message from his cricketer friend, who wrote, “Wish you a happy married life brother.” Asad’s father Azhar is the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Meanwhile, Anam announced on Instagram to her fans that she was flying somewhere as she said ‘hello’ to an unknown ‘old friend.’ Her Insta story had a boomerang video, shot from inside a plane.

It’s not clear if Anam and Asad have left for the honeymoon.

Anam and Asad got married at a glittering function in Hyderabad last week with several Bollywood celebrities and top politicians including the Telangana chief minister attending the wedding party. Also gracing the occasion were actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who’s the Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Foundation. Farah Khan, a close friend of Sania and Anam, too was present. Actor Ashish Chowdhry, whose new TV series Beyhadh 2 has just gone on air, was also spotted with wife Samita Bangargi at the reception party.

Both Mirzas and Azhar’s family are the royalty of Hyderabad. Both families have contributed immensely in making India proud in the field of sports globally. Azhar is one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team and holds several records to his name. Sania Mirza is the winners of several grand slam in international tennis.