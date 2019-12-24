Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani hit gym to burn wedding ‘biryani,’ Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza gives couple fitness goals

Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani have arrived in Mumbai after tying the knot in a glittering ceremony this month. Soon after they landed in the entertainment capital, the newly-wed couple hit the gym to burn the wedding ‘biryani,’ as claimed by Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza.

Anam updated her Insta story to share a photo of her husband Mohammed Asaduddin from inside the gym. Anam was seen sporting a white T-shirt and a pair of black tights. Asad, on the other hand, posed for the selfie in a black T-shirt and a pair of shorts. While sharing the photo, Anam wrote, “Time to burn all the Biryani.” Anam’s home town Hyderabad is globally famous for its Biryani.

Elsewhere Asad too updated his Insta story to show how he had covered a distance of 9 kms in the gym clocking little more than one hour. Running for 9 kms on a treadmill was indeed an impressive performance. The latest social media posts from inside the gym by Anam and Asad will give major couple fitness goals to everyone.

Anam is the sister of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Asad’s father Mohammed Azharuddin led the Indian cricket team for a number of years. He’s currently the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Both Azhar and Sania have been two of India’s most iconic sports stars with both making India hugely proud with their respective performances. Azhar also represented the Congress party as an MP for five years after he won the Lok Sabha polls from Muradabad.

Sania is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Both Anam and Asad have often been deemed as Hyderabad’s own Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani because of the respect commanded by both their families in the iconic south Indian city.

Several top celebrities had attended their wedding earlier this month.