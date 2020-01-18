Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani concludes honeymoon in Europe as Sania Mirza’s sister Anam sends postcard from Paris with love

Billed as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, Sania Mirza’s sister Anam and her husband Mohammed Asaduddin recently embarked on their honeymoon by crossing the Arctic Circle. Their holiday escapades included meeting Santa in real, taking a hot water bath amidst snowfall and experiencing life in an Igloo. In one of the videos shared by both Anam and Asad, the couple were seen diving into freezing cold water by wearing rescue suits that covered their whole body while protecting them from the frigid water.

While sharing a photo from Lapland, Asad wrote, “Life in an igloo.” Summing up his honeymoon experience, Asad had earlier said that the holiday destination chosen by the couple was the ‘most beautiful place’ he had ever been with his ‘lady.’

The admiration and public display of love was mutual as Anam too took to Instagram to write, “-3°C but warm as ever with this man next to me.” In the photo, Anam was wearing a long-line camel coat with faux fur while flaunting a green designer bag, Asad had chosen a beige jacket with a faux fur hood.

No sooner did Anam share the photo, her fans began to congratulate the couple wishing them a happy married life.

After spending a few days in Finland, the couple arrived in Paris on their way back home. Both shared an adorable photo of themselves standing next to the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris, also known as Sacré–Cœur Basilica. Anam wrote, “With love. From, Paris.” Asad too shared the same photo with a different caption as she wrote, “Bonjour Paris.”

Earlier, Anam had thanked her travel agency for organising her honeymoon, which gave the couple quite an enriching experience.

The Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is the status of the latter’s father Mohammed Azharuddin as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Sania had confirmed in October last year that her younger sister Anam would marry Asad. “She is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited,” she had told Times of India.

This is Anam’s second marriage after she separated from her first husband Akbar Rasheed in 2018. Both had got married in a star-studded ceremony in 2016.