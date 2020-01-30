Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza recently inundated her Instagram page with photos from her honeymoon with her husband Mohammed Asaduddin. Billed as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, the duo had crossed the Arctic as they travelled across Europe to make their honeymoon experience memorable. Back from her honeymoon, Anam Mirza wasted no time in bonding with her nephew Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Izhaan, son of India’s tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, was born on 30 October 2018. Sharing her photo with Izhaan, Anam simply wrote, “baby.” In the photo, Anam was seen dressed in a blue suit while holding her nephew, who also looked more than excited on seeing his aunt back from the honeymoon.

Anam is extremely fond of Izhaan and has often shared her photo with the little munchkin. Not too long ago, she updated her Insta story with photo of herself with Izhaan as she wrote, “Baby, evenings like these.”

During her wedding with Asad last year, Anam made it a point that she was lciked adequately with Izhaan. In fact, while sharing one photo with her nephew, she wrote, “Not without my baby boy.”

In another family photo, Anam was seen posing for the camera with her parents, sister Sania and Izhaan. Even her, Anam was seen holding the baby. She wrote, “My world.”

Earlier this month, Sania had shared an adorable photo with her son after she won her first WTA title since becoming a mother. She had tweeted, “Today was one of the most special days of my http://life.to have my parents and my little baby boy wit me in my first match after so long..and we WON our first round.feel very grateful for the love I am receiving.. BELIEF!! Takes you places 🙃YES my baby boy,we did it💪🏽”

Sania was, however, unlucky with her first Grand Slam campaign in this year’s Australian Open since her maternity leave as she was forced to make an early exit due to a calf injury, on Thursday.

The Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is the status of the latter’s father Mohammed Azharuddin as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Sania had confirmed in October last year that her younger sister Anam would marry Asad. “She is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited,” she had told Times of India.

This is Anam’s second marriage after she separated from her first husband Akbar Rasheed in 2018. Both had got married in a star-studded ceremony in 2016.