Hyderabad’s own Shloka Mehta-Akash Mehta return to Instagram with adorable photos as Sania Mirza’s sister Anam publicly expresses her love for husband

Days after tying the knot with Mohammed Asaduddin, the son of former India cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin, tennis star Sania Mirza’s sister Anam has taken to social media to indulge in her first public display of love for her husband. This was after Asad posted a photo of himself with Anam on Instagram. The photo of the couple, often billed as Hyderabad’s own Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani has set the internet on fire.

While Asad opted for white sherwani, Anam was seen dressed in a maroon top and red chevron skirt. While sharing the photo of himself with Anam, Asad wrote, “#wedding.”

The photo evoked plenty of compliments from his fans but the most notable comment from Anam, who posted a red heart emoji to publicly express her love for her husband. Other fans reacted with ‘love birds’ and ‘made for each other’ comments.

Anam too shared a photo of herself with Asad in the same dress as she wrote, “Finally found someone who is as fond of dressing up as me.” This photo too evoked considerable reaction from her fans. One wrote, “Best couple.” Another commented, “More than clothes, the smile and happiness I’ll say.” “ashallah both r beautiful… Made 4 each other,” commented another fan.

Both Anam and Asad had recently vowed to celebrate every single New Year in the future together. This was after both Anam and Asad shared identical photos featuring the newly-wed couple with Sania and wrote, “Last NYE (New Year’s Eve), this NYE and every NYE.” They had ended their caption with red heart emojis and tagged Sania Mirza also.

The Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is the status of the latter’s father Mohammed Azharuddin as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Sania had confirmed in October this year that her younger sister Anam will marry Asad. “She is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited,” she had told Times of India.

This is Anam’s second marriage after she separated from her first husband Akbar Rasheed in 2018. Both had got married in a star-studded ceremony in 2016.