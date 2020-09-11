Hurt by ‘2 seconds of fame’ jibe by Shibani Dandekar, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande says she is proud to be television actor

Ankita Lokhande has reacted angrily after Shibani Dandekar accused her of seeking ‘2 minutes of fame’ in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death. Ankita, who dated Sushant for several years, has written a long social media post to express her anguish, saying that she was proud to be a television actor. Shibani had not mocked Ankita’s status as a TV actor.

Shibani on Thursday had slammed Ankita as she wrote, “This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!”

This prompted Ankita to conclude that Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend had mocked her status as a TV actor. Ankita wrote, “”2 seconds of fame.” This phrase got me thinking today. Coming from a tier 2 city and belonging to a humble background, I had no fancy education to show for myself. I entered the television industry in the year 2004 with a show called Zee Cine Star Ke Khoj. But my real journey began in 2009 with the show “PAVITRA RISHTA” which went on till 2014. I would be doing an injustice if I don’t mention that it was among one of the best shows for 6 consecutive years with the highest GEC TRP on television till date.”

She continued, “…I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity! I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand. Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood?”

“Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as ‘GROTESQUE’,” Ankita added.

Sushant died on 14 June when his body was found from his flat in Mumbai. The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly supplying drugs to Sushant. Rhea has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. She had moved the sessions court, but her bail application was rejected on Friday.