Humiliation 2.0: KBC host Amitabh Bachchan faces another round of brutal roasting for WhatsApp joke on COVID-19 tragedy; 242 die in India

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has had to face condemnation for either sharing fake information on COVID-19 or sharing unverified Whatsapp jokes even during a global tragedy. Unfazed by public condemnation, the KBC host on Saturday shared another WhatsApp joke from his Twitter page, which has in excess of 41 million followers.

His joke read, “T 3498 – A little fun text from an Ef : “Guiness Book will award Xi Jing Ping for creating the longest lasting Made in China product ever ” ~ Ef B !!!” Bachchan was referring to the deadly coronavirus, which originated from China before wreaking havoc across the world. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1 lakh people have now died of this virus globally.

No sooner did Bachchan share the hoke, he began to face brutal trolling once again.

पनामा जी दिया जलाकर अभिषेक का से मंगल strong हुआ किया की नहीं बहुत दिन हो गए देखे हुए — श्री झाँसाराम Torch 🔦वाले. (@Jhaansaaram) April 11, 2020

Ye sab Rekha ji bhejti hai kya sir Whats App par 🤔 — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) April 11, 2020

चिचा इस उम्र में दिमाग सठिया ही जाता,WA बंद कर दो😜 — VIKRAM (@balaji_bolo) April 11, 2020

sir social distancing ke sath 2 phone se bhi distance rakhoo aap🙏 — Pranjul Sharma 🌼 (@pranjultweet) April 11, 2020

Last week, Bachchan had to face public flak for sharing a photoshopped image of India claiming it to be taken by the US space agency NASA soon after Indians lit diyas and other lights for 9 minutes as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last month, Bachchan had to face public humiliation by the microblogging site Twitter after it forced the Bollywood megastar to delete an insane tweet.

On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Brahmastra also featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.