Humiliated by Salman Khan in Bigg Boss show, Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai says miscreants ‘attack’ her car and ‘slash’ tyres; days after public meltdown on Asiam Riaz’s girlfriend tag

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Days after her public meltdown over being addressed as Asim Riaz’s girlfriend, former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai has dropped a bombshell claiming that her haters had damaged her car by slashing the vehicle’s tyres in a village near Chandigarh. She alleged that this was primarily done to frighten her so that she stopped working in the entertainment industry. The former reality show contestant, who faced constant insults at the hands of Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss show, said that her haters’ dirty tricks would not scare her.

Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi updated her Insta story make the stunning claim, “Last night someone stabbed d tyres of my car on the shoot at a village near Chandigarh… ki socheya c tussi.. Mainu khajjal karunge.. tussi eh chotiyaan chijjan kar k mainu kam karn to ni rok sakde na mainu dra skde o (What did you think? You’ll attack me? Doing these petty things will not stop me from working),).. better luck for d next tym.”

This came just days after she had a go at a little-known portal for referring her as Asiam Riaz’s girlfriend. Lashing out at the website, Himanshi wrote, “Why it’s always girlfriend of Asim Riaz.. not boyfriend of himanshi Khurana.. I know dere is nthng wrong in dis & M proud of dis bt at d same time females r also working in dis industry & they hv there individual personality.. their share of struggle.. why it’s always about man.”

Himanshi was recently in the news after she posted a photo of a diamond ring prompting many to conclude that she had got engaged with Asim Riaz, who emerged the first runner-up in the last edition of Bigg Boss reality show. Both have featured in a Punjabi video song, sung by Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar.

Soon after the Bigg Boss show ended, both Himanshi and her boyfriend had recorded their first music together with Neha Kakkar lending her voice to the video album, Tu Kalla Sohna Nai.

