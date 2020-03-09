Humiliated by Salman Khan, Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai takes bold stand against bad touch during Holi celebrations after coffee date with Asim Riaz

Humiliated by Salman Khan, Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai has taken an incredibly bold stand against the bad touch during Holi celebrations after she flaunted her coffee date with boyfriend Asim Riaz. Himanshi said that she will not accept an inappropriate touch by men during the festival of colour this year.

Himanshi Khurana wrote, “Fbb is voicing a strong point of view on the Occasion of HOLI to stand-up against the bad-touch many women experience during holi by the one-sided generalization of “Bura Na Mano Holi Hey” But you know what? Is baar hum bura maanengey. Iss sharaarat ko chhupayengey nahi, Balki sawaal karengey. Is baar wo hamse nahi, hum unse kahengey (This time we will feel bad. We will not hide this mischief but will ask questions. This time, not they but we will tell them)#BuraNaKheloHoliHai.”

Himanshi, who shot to prominence after she entered the Bigg Boss house twice, first as a contestant before joining Asim as his connection. On both occasions, Himanshi was seen facing repeated insults from the reality show’s host Salman Khan. Meanwhile, her romance with Asim blossomed as the latter publicly pronounced his love for the contestant from Punjab.

Meanwhile, both Asim and Himanshi took to Instagram to flaunt photos of their coffee date in Chandigarh. This was after Asim flew to Chandigarh to shoot his next music video with Himanshi, sung by Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar.

No sooner did Asim share the photos of his coffee date with Himanshi, the couple’s fans urged them to get married with many addressing Himanshi as bhabhi. One wrote, “Both are looking so cute.” Another commented, “Gonna take the Internet by storm.” “Can’t get over this picture,” commented another fan.

Meanwhile, Asim recently completed shooting for his first music video with Jacqueline Fernandez soon after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. A recent video shared by one of Asim Riaz fan pages, the former Bigg Boss contestant was seen sharing a laugh with the former co-star of Salman Khan.

Asim had pronounced his love for Himanshi after she entered the Bigg Boss house the second time as the former’s connection. Salman Khan’s tone had suggested that he hadn’t approved of Asim’s relationship with Himanshi. It seems many fans did not like the two contestants’ love for each other.

Salman faced repeated allegations of brazen biases in favour of Siddharth Shukla, who was seen to be violent and abusive towards other contestants. The Bollywood megastar had later declared Siddharth the winner prompting many to allege that this year’s winner was fixed.

" "