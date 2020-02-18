Humiliated by Salman Khan, Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai laughs hysterically as Asim Riaz dances to Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar’s ‘Garmi’ song featuring Alia Bhatt’s co-star

Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai may have been given unfair treatment by the Colors TV’s reality show host Salman Khan, but the former Bigg Boss contestant has been partying hard with Asim Riaz after he finished the first runners-up in the grand finale. A video of Himanshi laughing hysterically as Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and his brother Umar danced to Indian Idol Judge Neha Kakkar’s Garmi track featuring Varun Dhawan, former co-star of Alia Bhatt, has gone viral on Instagram.

In the video, Asim, Rashami Desai, his brother Umar and a friend could be seen enacting the sensuous steps of Nora Fatehi. Himanshi is seen observing their dance performance while standing on the bed. Looking at their dance steps, Himanshi bursts into laughter and keeps laughing hysterically. Asim is later seen inquiring about the video of their dance performance.

Going by the response from fans, Asim and Rashami won everyone’s hearts with their incredible dance performance since Nora’s steps in the Garmi song isn’t easy to copy. One fan wrote, “Asim and rashami ke steps are amazing . And umar ke steps are hilarious.” Another commented, “Loved it! Sid might have won the trophy but Asim has won our hearts. True winner.”

Himanshi, Asim and Rashami have been chilling together after the Bigg Boss show ended last week. She posted a video of the gang having a good laugh inside Asim’s hotel room as one of Asim’s friends showcased his mimicry skills.

Elsewhere, Rashami posted a video of her sumptuous meal after leaving the Bigg Boss house as she said, “This is not a stolen one.” This was in reference to those occasions when she was caught stealing household items inside the reality show.

Asim’s love story with Himanshi had become one of the most talked-about topics on social media. Even Salman Khan had commented on Asim’s relationship with Himanshi while blaming him for causing Himanshi’s break-up with her fiance.

Himanshi had entered the show the second time as Asim Riaz’s connection. Just like her stay the first time in the reality show, she faced more humiliation by Salman, who publicly stopped her from speaking. Many on social media had felt that Salman was unhappy with her because she resembled his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya.