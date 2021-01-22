“Humbled”: Elated Mukesh Ambani reacts after Reliance Jio’s net profit jumps to Rs. 3,489 crore in December quarter; days after Shloka Mehta gives birth to son

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has said that he was humbled by his company’s impressive Q3 results as Reliance Jio’s net profit jumped to a whopping Rs.3,489 crore. The net profit for Reliance Industries also stood at Rs. 15,015 crore, a jump by 41.6%. The good news on the business front for Ambani came days after his son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta became parents for the first time.

Reacting to the Q3 results, India’s richest businessman said, “At a time when the Indian economy is poised for a confident recovery, we at Reliance are humbled that we have been able to contribute to it with our Company’s impressive performance in the third quarter of FY21. We have delivered strong operational results during the quarter with a robust revival in O2C and Retail segments, and a steady growth in our Digital Services business. I am proud that Reliance has employed 50,000 more people since March 2020.”

If this was not enough, Reliance Retail’s net profit for the same quarter jumped to Rs. 1,830 crore, a hike by 88.1% compared to the previous quarter.

Ambani said, “I am especially pleased that the world is now closing ranks for a strong global action on Climate Change. This gives Reliance the right opportunity to accelerate our own ambitious New Energy and New Materials business wedded to the vision of clean and green development. In line with this vision, our Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) business has formally reorganised its reporting segments to reflect our new strategy and management matrix for this enterprise.

“The reorganised structure will facilitate holistic and agile decision making and enable us to pursue attractive new opportunities for growth, with strategic partnerships with the best and the biggest in this business globally. The O2C platform will increasingly move further downstream and become closer to customers. It will create planet-friendly and affordable energy and materials solutions to meet the growing needs of every sector of the Indian economy.”

Mukesh and Nita Ambani had reacted with excitement when Shloka Mehat delivered her first child, a son, on 10 December last year. A statement by them had read, “Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to have become grandparents for the first time, as they welcome the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani.”

A photo of Mukesh Ambani holding his first grandson had gone viral on social media.