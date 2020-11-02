Isha Ambani, her twin brother Akash Ambani and sister-in-law Shloka Mehta have been operating private Instagram accounts even as their fans wondered why the members of India’s richest family kept their social media accounts locked. While Akash and Shloka have not spoken about their social media addiction, Nita Ambani’s daughter had revealed the reason why she kept her account private.

In an old interview with Vogue, Isha had said that she never wanted to be remembered for the number of followers on social media.

“I have a private account on Instagram because there’s no need for me to have a public account. I’m not an influencer and it’s not something that I want to be. I don’t want to be known for the number of followers I have. I use social media for fun—scrolling through Instagram is a huge source of entertainment for me,” Isha had said in the interview.

It wasn’t until fashion designer Sabyasachi revealed last year that Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, had privately held a social media account. Among those following Isha include Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor among others.

It seems Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have unfollowed Isha since they too were among the celebrity followers of Nita Ambani’s daughter.

Isha had married Anand Piramal in December 2018, while Akash exchanged wedding vows with Shloka Mehta in March 2019. Talking about her relationship with Shloka, Isha had said in an interview, “In fact, Shloka’s sister, Diya [Mehta Jatia] and I were in the same class in Sunflower and then in JB [Petit]. We have been best friends for over 25 years. Then when I moved to Ambani, I skipped a grade and went to Shloka’s class. So I’ve been like a third sister to them. I was thrilled with the engagement news. Shloka’s always been part of the family for us.”