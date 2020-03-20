Huge scare after BJP MP Dushyant Singh goes to parliament after attending Kanika Kapoor’s party, TMC MP Derek O’Brien says he sat next to Singh

In a huge scare, it has emerged that BJP MP Dushyant Singh had taken part in the parliamentary proceedings after attending Baby Doll singer Kanika Kanika Kapoor’s party. Kanika has now tested positive for coronavirus. TMC MP Derek O’Brien has said that he was sitting next to the BJP MP in the parliament.

Singh, according to news agency PTI, has gone into self quarantine after attending Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s party.

BJP MP Dushyant Singh goes into self quarantine after attending Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s party: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2020

Speaking to reporters, O’Brien said, “I don’t if this is true but my friends in the media have informed me that one Lok Sabha MP, Dushyant, he’s also gone into self-isolation. Now I was sitting next to him for two and a half hours during the transport parliamentary committee meetings.”

BREAKING: This Govt is putting us all at risk. The PM says self isolate yourself but the parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are 2 more MPs who are in self isolation. The session should be deferred: @derekobrienmp pic.twitter.com/sTjkCodGtK — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) March 20, 2020

Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday issued a clarification after testing positive for coronavirus in Lucknow. She is accused of hiding her travel history after returning from London on 15 March. The famous Bollywood singer had also reportedly organised a party at a five-star hotel in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

A report by India Today said that the 41-year-old singer did not inform authorities about her travel history. She also hosted a lavish party at a five-star hotel, attended by her friends, bureaucrats and politicians.

Kanika is facing social media backlash for allegedly hiding her travel history and throwing a lavish party.

Dushyant Singh is the son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.