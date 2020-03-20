Huge scare after BJP MP Dushyant Singh goes to parliament after attending Kanika Kapoor’s party, TMC MP Derek O’Brien says he sat next to Singh

In a huge scare, it has emerged that BJP MP Dushyant Singh had taken part in the parliamentary proceedings after attending Baby Doll singer Kanika Kanika Kapoor’s party. Kanika has now tested positive for coronavirus. TMC MP Derek O’Brien has said that he was sitting next to the BJP MP in the parliament.

Singh, according to news agency PTI, has gone into self quarantine after attending Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s party.

Speaking to reporters, O’Brien said, “I don’t if this is true but my friends in the media have informed me that one Lok Sabha MP, Dushyant, he’s also gone into self-isolation. Now I was sitting next to him for two and a half hours during the transport parliamentary committee meetings.”

Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday issued a clarification after testing positive for coronavirus in Lucknow. She is accused of hiding her travel history after returning from London on 15 March. The famous Bollywood singer had also reportedly organised a party at a five-star hotel in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

A report by India Today said that the 41-year-old singer did not inform authorities about her travel history. She also hosted a lavish party at a five-star hotel, attended by her friends, bureaucrats and politicians.

Kanika is facing social media backlash for allegedly hiding her travel history and throwing a lavish party.

Dushyant Singh is the son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

