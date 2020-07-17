Huge news for Indian Idol fans; Sony TV retains Aditya Narayan as singing reality show host, his on-screen love interest Neha Kakkar as judge along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya

The ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic appears to have deeply impacted Indian Idol as the Sony TV recently announced that it will conduct online auditions for the next edition of the reality show. The channel has retained Aditya Narayan as the show’s host. Aditya’s on-screen love interest Neha Kakkar is set to return as a judge along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

The Sony TV aired a promo with Aditya wooing potential contestants to change their fate by taking part in the online auditions of the next edition of the popular singing reality show. While sharing the promo, Sony TV wrote, “Did you see this surprise coming your way? #IndianIdol is back! Online Auditions for Season 12 begin from 25th July only on Sony Liv App, so get ready for your #GharSeManchTak journey!”

The channel also tagged Neha, Vishal and Himesh, making it abundantly clear that there wouldn’t be any change in the reality show’s judges for Indian Idol 12.

Aditya is seen wooing potential contestants to send their audition tapes to the judges by sitting at homes. He says, “Give your auditions by sitting at home and get your results at home only.”

Sunny Hindustani had was declared the champion of Indian Idol 11 as his moving story left Indians awestruck. Sunny earned his livelihood by polishing people’s shoes at a railway station before taking part in the Indian Idol show.

Sunny shared a throwback video on Thursday with Neha Kakkar as he wrote, “I miss you @nehakakkar dii🥺” Neha replied, “Awww.. Miss you too sunny 🤗 Keep growing!” Neha added, “This is the day you had won Indian Idol and I was really happy for you.”

Moved by Sunny’s story, Neha had gifted him Rs 1 lakh with the help of which Sunny informed on Saturday, he went on to rent his mother a decent house.