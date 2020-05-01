“How unpredictable is life!”: Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla left shocked on tragic deaths of Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan; days after adorable exchange with Asim Riaz’s father

The twin deaths of legendary actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor have left Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla shocked as the TV actor took to social media to express his grief. Siddharth, who was recently engaged in an adorable exchange with Asim Riaz’s father over Ramadan greetings, said that Irrfan’s death was ‘a tragic loss to the Artistic World.’ Reacting to Rishi Kapoor’s death a day later, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor said that the former ‘had an iconic contribution to the Indian film industry.”

Reacting to Irrfan Khan’s death, Siddharth Shukla wrote, “Shocked to hear the demise of Irrfan Khan.. that’s a tragic loss to the ‘Artistic World’! How unpredictable is life! Rest In Peace!!”

Rest In Peace!! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 29, 2020

The TV actor later paid a rich tribute to Rishi Kapoor soon after his death became public. Siddharth wrote, “If getting over yesterday’s loss wasn’t enough.. today brings in another unfortunate demise! The legendary actor #RishiKapoor … who filled our hearts and screens with so much love..it is sad that he is no more. He surely had an iconic contribution to the Indian film industry!”

Both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor were battling two different kinds of cancer for the last two years. While Irrfan had gone to London for the treatment, Kapoor had travelled to the US for the same purpose. The Bollywood is currently mourning the passing away of two its legendary figures.

Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted saying that the death of his former co-star Rishi Kapoor had left him ‘destroyed.’ He had also explained why he could never go to meet Rishi Kapoor in the hospital during his cancer treatment.

Irrfan was diagnosed with high-grade NeuroEndocrine cancer in 2018. He had travelled to London for the treatment and returned home last year. After his return to Mumbai, the popular actor had penned an emotional note to his fans, stating that he wanted to ‘pause to be grateful’ for the ‘immense love and support’ that he received from them.

As for Rishi Kapoor, he was diagnosed with leukaemia, as revealed by a statement from his family after his death.