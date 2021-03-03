“How do you sleep at night?”: Man arrested in Mumbai after he blocks actor Ajay Devgn’s car for supporting government on farmers’ protest

The Mumbai Police have reportedly arrested a Sikh man after he blocked Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s car for his questionable stand on the ongoing farmers’ protest in support of the government. Incensed by the news of the Sikh man’s arrest, Twitterati have trended ‘Ajay Devgn is a coward’ on the microblogging site.



Netizens’ exploded on Twitter after a video of a Sikh man blocking Ajay Devgn’s car went viral on social media. In the video, an angry Sikh man was seen asking the actor if he had any shame left. “This man (Ajay) is against Punjab. How does he digest bread?” the angry protester was heard saying.

The protester continued, “Have some shame. You are a disgrace to Punjab…Do you want to run over me?..How do you sleep at night? Do you have any shame left?”

Man blocks Ajay Devgn’s car, asks to clarify his farmers’ protest tweet, held by Mumbai Police later

The actor later reported the matter to the Goregaon Police, which reportedly arrested the man seen in the video.

Ajay Devgn, who has played Sikh characters in many of his films, had angered farmers after he tweeted parroting the government of India’s line on the farmers’ protests. Reacting to pop icon Rihanna’s tweet in support of protesting farmers, the Bollywood actor had tweeted, “Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting (sic).”

Ajay was joined by usual suspects in Bollywood and the world of cricket such as Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar in supporting the government, which is facing the flak for its questionable Farm Laws that farmers say have been enacted to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s businessman friends namely Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

The Maharashtra government had vowed to launch a probe into the near-identical tweets posted by Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar, Ajay Devgn, Saina Nehwal and several others Indian celebrities.