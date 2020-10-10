Horrible! Sick trolls issue rape threats to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 5-year-old daughter Ziva for poor performance of Chennai Super Kings in IPL

In a frightening development, sick trolls have taken to social media to issue rape threats to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 5-year-old daughter Ziva for the poor performance of Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL competition. This was after the Dhoni-led IPL side lost four out of their six matches played so far.

Many blamed Dhoni for the dismal performance by the Chennai Super Kings, a team that the former Indian skipper led to IPL glory on three occasions in the past.

Sick trolls took to social media to issue rape threats to Dhoni’s 5-year-old daughter after the CSK failed to chase a target of 168 set by Kolkata Knight Riders in the UAE.

Just saw that Dhoni’s 6-year-old daughter Ziva is getting rape and death threats because he didn’t play well in #IPL2020 Do people realize what shithole we have become? Can you even imagine where we are heading as a country? Morally dead and decayed nation! pic.twitter.com/tYF9CsMleY — Aryan Srivastava (@aryansrivastav_) October 8, 2020

Dhoni’s 6-year-old daughter Ziva is getting rape threats because he didn’t play well in IPL Do you see the future of this country for women? where they’re normally giving a 6 year old rape threats because her father didn’t play a game well? Makes me sick — Noor 👼🏻 (@noorzayyubi) October 9, 2020

When Sunil Gavaskar Commented On Anushka And Virat’s Leaked Video In Which They Were Playing Cricket

Sunil Gavaskar Was Criticised A Lot

But When Now Dhoni’s 6 Year Old Daughter Is Getting Rape Threats In The Comment Section On Instagram

Everyone Is Silent

Why!? — Peppy Soul (@VarunRDCR7) October 8, 2020

When a country is sick what you expect! https://t.co/OWUodc0dS8 — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) October 9, 2020

Please take immediate action against Vijay Gadhavi from Ahmedabad for giving threats and passing an inappropriate comment against Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter. These kind of people are dangerous for the society@AhmedabadPolice

, I’m attaching evidence below. @ashoswai pic.twitter.com/HxovINGSvX — vala jay k (@valajay11) October 9, 2020

Cricketers facing criticism for poor performance is not new, but so-called fans targeting a 5-year-old daughter of a cricketer with rape threats is indeed a new low in India. We hope that police identify these culprits and take strict action against them.