Horrible! Sick trolls issue rape threats to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 5-year-old daughter Ziva for poor performance of Chennai Super Kings in IPL

By
JKR Staff
-
0

In a frightening development, sick trolls have taken to social media to issue rape threats to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 5-year-old daughter Ziva for the poor performance of Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL competition. This was after the Dhoni-led IPL side lost four out of their six matches played so far.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Many blamed Dhoni for the dismal performance by the Chennai Super Kings, a team that the former Indian skipper led to IPL glory on three occasions in the past.

Sick trolls took to social media to issue rape threats to Dhoni’s 5-year-old daughter after the CSK failed to chase a target of 168 set by Kolkata Knight Riders in the UAE.

Cricketers facing criticism for poor performance is not new, but so-called fans targeting a 5-year-old daughter of a cricketer with rape threats is indeed a new low in India. We hope that police identify these culprits and take strict action against them.

