History will spit on this animal: Anurag Kashyap’s most stinging attack on Amit Shah yet

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lashed out at Home Minister Amit Shah as he launched his most stinging attack against the latter after a protester was allegedly thrashed by BJP supporters in his election rally in Delhi. Kashyap said that history will spit on Shah, who he referred to as an animal.

The filmmaker tweeted, “Our home minister is such a coward. His police, his own hired criminals, his own army and yet he enhances his own security and gets unarmed protesters attacked. If anyone who’s crossed the limit of lowliness, it is Amit Shah. History will spit on this animal.”

हमारा गृहमंत्री कितना डरपोक है । खुद की police , खुद ही के गुंडे , खुद की सेना और security अपनी बढ़ाता है और निहत्थे protestors पर आक्रमण करवाता है । घटियेपन और नीचता की हद अगर है तो वो है @AmitShah । इतिहास थूकेगा इस जानवर पर। — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 26, 2020

Earlier this month, Kashyap had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and their political outfits such as the BJP and the ABVP were terrorists. In a hard-hitting tweet, Kashyap had written in Hindi, “Now no shame in saying that Amit Shah and Narendra Modi, you and your BJP and ABVP are terrorists.” He had ended his tweet with the hashtag #JNUSU.

अमित शाह की रैली में CAA का विरोध करने पर एक युवक को बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने लोहे की कुर्सियां उठाकर मारी। अमित शाह ने युवक को सकुशल बाहर निकालने की अपील की लेकिन साथ ही लोगों से ये भी कहा कि पीछे मत देखिए, कुछ भी नहीं हुआ, युवक की पिटाई के बाद ‘भारत माता की जय’ के नारे भी लगवाए। pic.twitter.com/9LQmAW1IMk — Utkarsh Kumar Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) January 26, 2020

This was after a group of masked criminals allegedly belonging to the ABVP had caused large-scale violence by entering the JNU campus. The video of masked criminals causing mayhem inside one of India’s most reputed educational institutions evoked widespread outrage. The goons had attacked JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and its secretary, Satish Chandra, leaving both of them injured.