History created in Bigg Boss 13 as Siddharth Shukla once again proves why he’s bigger than Salman Khan and Bigg Boss show

This season of Bigg Boss has courted several controversies for its glaring biases in favour of one of its contestants, Siddharth Shukla. The TV channel that broadcasts the show and has employed Salman Khan as its host, has often faced widespread condemnation for ignoring Siddharth’s abusive and violent behaviour. Siddharth had become the first contestant in the history of the reality show to show Salman Khan his place when he refused to listen to his homily.

This Saturday night was no different when Siddharth once again proved why he was more powerful than Salman Khan as the latter felt helpless in dealing with the violent behaviour of Siddharth. Not only did he not apologise for casting a slur on Asim Riaz’s father by questioning the birth of Asim and his elder brother Umar, he threatened to beat up Asim in the presence of Salman Khan.

Although Salman came close to showing Siddharth Shukla his place in the Bigg Boss house after the latter appeared to test his patience, the Bollywood star soon realised that he was incredibly weak in front of a small-time TV actor.

The development on Saturday night once again prompted journalists and viewers to conclude that the reality show was biased in favour of Siddharth.

Caller of the week in yesterday episode made it clear that this show is rigged and fixed.. Makers are making mockery of audience sentiments #ScriptedBiggBoss13 — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 26, 2020

My VOICEOVER 👇 so much hypocrisy in this season man. #AsimRiaz does not deserve d hate he’s getting by makers & same with #RashamiDesai and #VishalAadityaSingh they are causing all 3 a mental breakdown, trying to create a rift in their group. #OurHeroAsim Queen Of Hearts Rashami pic.twitter.com/iPRHD0FXPG — koena Mitra Army (@KoenaMitraWorld) January 26, 2020

I respect the feelings of fans of all other contestants Asim, Rashmi, Vishal, Paras, Arti, Shehnaaz but yesterday’s #WeekendKaVaar is 100% proof that producers have decided to make #Shukla winner of #BiggBoss13! So no trend or voting going to help any other contestant. #BB13! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 26, 2020

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode also saw Siddharth questioning his own mother’s inputs about him during her last visit. He was heard telling Paras Chhabra if his mother had lied to him about his reputation outside the house. He said this while seething in anger.

Salman was in conversation with Shehnaaz over the fixed deposit controversy when he saw Siddharth passing comments to Asim. A visibly angry Salman asked Siddharth, “Siddharth, what are you doing Siddharth? What are you doing?”

Asim said that Siddharth was poking him in front of the Bollywood megastar. Siddharth defended his act to provoke Asim in front of Salman. Although Salman did not say anything to the controversial contestant, who is known for violent and abusive behaviour, Salman’s expression said it all. He was clearly not impressed with his behaviour in his presence.

He contradicted Siddharth by siding with Asim and Shehnaaz Gill on the interpretation of fixed deposit. Siddharth had raised the issue claiming the reference of fixed deposit for Arti Singh was made with a dirty motive. Salman disagreed and said that fixed deposit did not have any dirty connotation inside the Bigg Boss house.

“Asim, your intention is never wrong, but the way you make your points, this comes across as wrong.” Asim apologised for his attitude and said he will be careful.

Earlier Salman had publicly chided Siddharth for abusing Asim Riaz’s father. Salman expressed his displeasure on more than one occasion over Siddharth use of abusive language for Asim Riaz’s father. Without naming Siddharth, Salman said that contestants were showing their ‘level’ by abusing a contestant’s father.