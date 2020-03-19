His best gift is himself: Sidharth Shukla shares unique gifts from fans triggering widespread reaction weeks after Salman Khan declared him Bigg Boss winner

Weeks after Bollywood megastar Salman Khan controversially declared Sidharth Shukla the winner of Bigg Boss winner, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has been inundated with gifts from fans. Sidharth took to his social media pages to share some of the unique gifts that he’s been receiving from his fans.

Sidharth wrote on Twitter and Instagram, “Thank you for all the love but honestly your wishes are more than enough humbled by all the efforts put in.”

No sooner did he share the photo, it triggered a widespread reaction from his fans. One wrote, “Never seen a celebrity of the stature of Sidharth Shukla say thank you so many times to his fans. His best gift is himself in this image, So glad to see him in Shorts and T Shirt after BiggBoss. Banda Ye bindaas Hai!” Another commented on Instagram, “Most precious human being ever!!!! 😭❤️Babbyyyyyyyyy Stop saying thank you again again!!!! 🤧❤️ loveee youuuu soooo soooo muchhhhh!!!! Missssingg youuu badly!!! 😭😭😭 Takee care of yourself be safee!!!”

Sidharth dominated social media conversations during his stay inside the Bigg Boss house largely because of violent and abusive behaviour.

Speaking about his huge female fan following, Sidharth had recently told a newspaper that it made him ‘feel wonderful.’ He had also revealed that he was still single, debunking all rumours of his romance with former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif.

However, going by media reports, Sidharth and Shehnaaz will soon be seen in a music video titled Bhula Dunga.