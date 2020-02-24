Himanshi Khurana’s latest dance video shows Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai has moved on from traumatic experience of Bigg Boss when Salman Khan routinely insulted her

Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai may not have lasted inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, but she grabbed the media limelight for her relationship with this season’s first runner-up Asim Riaz. Their romance has been dominating social media conversations for several weeks. She became a topic of intense online debates after Bollywood megastar was seen singling her out for repeated humiliations. A new dance video by actor-singer shows that Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai has moved on from the time when she faced routine insults from Salman Khan.

In the video shared by Himanshi on Instagram, the former Bigg Boss contestant is seen shaking a leg on her own Teriyan Mohabbatan track that she released in March last year. Although the song went unnoticed, it has caught everyone’s attention after her new fame from Bigg Boss.

It seems that Himanshi shot the video at a hotel in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Bus 🖐🏻 Outfit.” Earlier she had announced that she will be in Lucknow to take part in a fashion show as the show stopper. Attired in a pista green lace gown with flappy sleeves, Himanshi looked stunningly beautiful.

With her hair parted at the centre, Himashi sported her signature hairstyle. The Punjabi actress did not sport any jewellery but managed to twinkle in the princess style floor-length ensemble.

Recently, Himanshi had shared a dance video from inside a hotel room with Asim Riaz. Their camaraderie showed that both of them were in love with each other. She had written, “To all asim n asimanshi himanshi fans thanku for everything (sic).”

In an interview with Times of India, Himanshi had accused this year’s Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla of saying ‘so many nasty things’ about her in her absence. Mocking Siddharth’s fans, who claimed that their screen idol had never indulged in backbiting about others, Himanshi had said, “His fans say he never bitc*** about anyone but everyone has heard what all he said about me during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.”

Asim’s love story with Himanshi had become one of the most talked-about topics on social media. Even Salman Khan had commented on Asim’s relationship with Himanshi while blaming him for causing Himanshi’s break-up with her fiance.

Himanshi had entered the show the second time as Asim Riaz’s connection. Just like her stay the first time in the reality show, she faced more humiliation by Salman, who publicly stopped her from speaking. Many on social media had felt that Salman was unhappy with her because she resembled his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai.