Former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz has officially confirmed dating Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai days after Salman Khan appeared to disapprove of their relationship. In his first big interview after being declared the first runner-up of the last season of Bigg Boss, Asim revealed that Himanshi had whispered in his ear urging him to win the show as she left the Colors TV’s reality show.

When asked what made him happy amidst negative surroundings of the Bigg Boss house, Asim said, “If you talk about the Bigg Boss house, then Himanshi (Khurana). I fell in love with her. She is very positive you know. She used to control my anger as well by saying that this wasn’t the right time… She whispered in my ear asking me to win the reality show.”

He added, “Nobody hypnotised me. It was a very pure feeling. We were staying together and it was I who fell in love even though she kept saying that she loved me as a friend. She later realised it. Yes, we are dating and we are in a relationship. It’s a very healthy (relationship) and we are madly in love (with each other).”

Asim said that both Himanshi and he encouraged each other to focus on their careers adding that ‘career and love never interfere with each other.’ “I think everything is nice and I really love her. Everything is happy,” he added.

Aside from Himanshi, Asim said that Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh were two of his closest friends from the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, Asim’s brother Umar too has confirmed that his brother was in a relationship with Himanshi. Speaking to an entertainment portal, Umar said that whilst he had indeed unfollowed Himanshi due to a ‘misunderstanding,’ he was happy to see Asim dating her.

“I am happy about it. I will not oppose my brother. My happiness lies in his happiness,” Umar was quoted as saying.

Asim’s love story with Himanshi had become one of the most talked-about topics on social media. Even Salman Khan had commented on Asim’s relationship with Himanshi while blaming him for causing Himanshi’s break-up with her fiance.

Himanshi had entered the show the second time as Asim Riaz’s connection. Just like her stay the first time in the reality show, she faced more humiliation by Salman, who publicly stopped her from speaking. Many on social media had felt that Salman was unhappy with her because she resembled his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai.

Watch the interview below: