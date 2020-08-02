Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai did not last long on the last Bigg Boss show, but she achieved instant stardom because of how the show’s host, Salman Khan, repeatedly targeted her for routine humiliation. Many felt that the reason why Himanshi failed to earn Salman’s approval on the show was her claim to be the Aishwarya Rai of Punjab. However, others felt that it was her disparaging statement about the Dabangg actor that made her a target of Salman’s public ridicule inside the Bigg Boss house. In her much-publicised interview, Himanshi had reportedly said that it was Salman Khan’s job to clean toilets and do the dishes since he was paid by the makers of the Bigg Boss show.

Himanshi’s comments had triggered a full-blown controversy prompting her to issue a clarification. But, even in her clarification, Himanshi had confirmed her statement. She had said, “I was in nail bar last evening, I said mere nail khraab ho gye bartan kr krke (my nails have been spoiled by doing the dishes)..in the video senior media reporter said Salman did dishes ……I said dhoyega hi paise liye hai (he will do the dishes since he’s taken money) …uski job hai aise host (This is his job as a host) .ye hi chapa tha na apne articles me web portal pe, sarcastic taunt to dat man.”

She had added, “I din say anything wrong media person wanted me to say he is biased….. he is not that is his job he is host of the show he took money …. or waise bhi Jisko daant prti hai woh bahar logo acha dikh raha to acha hi hai or daante…….so haters go get life kuch or leke aoooo.”

“Bcz woh interview me puchne wala tha apki capacity me koi nahi aya ..shenaz ki me he came did everything,he asked me is Salman Khan biased? ..or jab bhi koi media article likhte hai koi bhi .. ji or sir ka use nahi krte to unke hi likhe sentence ko Maine bola..go get life haters,” Himanshi had continued in another tweet.

In December last year, Salman had entered the Bigg Boss house and stunned the housemates to clean the toilet and wash the dishes. This was essentially to prove a point on the importance of hygiene. Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi’s rival who’s often claimed to be Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, had thanked Salman for supporting her at a time when almost the entire house had revolted against her and refused to do household chores under her captaincy.

Salman had told Shehnaaz that she was better than everyone else.