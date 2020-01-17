Police in Mumbai have busted a high-profile sex racket involving several actresses including a minor. Cops raided a three-star hotel on Thursday to arrest one Priya Sharma, who was the mastermind behind the sex racket. They also rescued actresses including a minor, who has worked in a web series, from the hotel.

A report by news agency PTI said that among those rescued were one actress and singer, who previously featured in crime series Savdhaan India. Another actress has reportedly worked in several Marathi films and TV serials.

According to senior inspector of Social Service branch, Sandesh Revale, 29-year-old Priya Sharma ran a tours and travel agency in Kandivali East but also indulged in immoral activities,”

“During the raid, three females, including a minor, were found to have been forced into prostitution. They were rescued and a woman, identified as Priya Sharma, who was operating the racket, was arrested,” Revale was quoted by PTI.

According to other reports, the woman used to charge Rs 60,000 for each girl. One of the girls involved in the rackets is believed to be from Delhi.

Last week, the Mumbai Police had busted another high-profile sex racket in south Mumbai. In 2016, the Mumbai Police had arrested another Savdhaan India actress after it busted a sex racket in the city.