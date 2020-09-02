“He’s my man”: Insulted by Salman Khan, Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai shuts up troll; reveals boyfriend Asim Riaz in ‘pain’

Himanshi Khurana aka Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai has hit out at trolls, who accused her of being in a relationship with Asim Riaz for personal fame. Insulted by Salman Khan inside Bigg Boss show, Himanshi told her critics that Asim was her man and they must not bother about their personal camaraderie. She also sensationally revealed that the fans’ poor behaviour had left Asim in ‘so much pain.’

What triggered an angry reaction from Himanshi was a tweet from Asim Riaz fan page, which wrote, “I know many Asim fans are sad due to the announcement but let me tell you first of all this is the last AsiManshi project. Secondly, we will hype Asim & only Asim in the trends related to this song so you’ll not face any problem don’t worry about it.”

This evoked an instant response from Himanshi, who replied, “Who gives you fake news..or suno Asim n me will do Gud projects ..jaha log kaam k lie to rahe we r getting Gud projects…or tum log facts or sach se boht door ho jis din actual reality pta chlegi…anyways let it be ….BB itna hi yaad hai to kisne kya bola woh kyu bhull gye.”

According to the Asim Riaz fan page, Himanshi and Asim had split. To which, the singer-actor from Punjab said that there was no truth in the rumour and they intended to select only ‘good projects’ in future.

When one troll alleged that Himanshi was receiving ‘good projects’ only because of her association with Asim, the former Bigg Boss contestant replied, “Haha kitne mna kiye list bheju …..or agar chlo mil bhi rahe according to you ……he’s my man tumahara kyu pet dard ho raha …..self obsessed.”

Himanshi also revealed that Asim was in ‘ too much pain’ because of his fans’ behaviour. “I can’t tell you everything bus usko stress mat do he’s goin thru so much he’s in pain ……Mujhe nahi psnd krte ho Mat kro …….” she wrote.

Asim and Himanshi fell in love with each other during the broadcast of the last edition of Bigg Boss reality show. They’ve shot at least two music videos with both clocking millions of views.