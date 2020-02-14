Days before the Colors TV’s reality show comes to an end, Bigg Boss on Thursday called controversial contestant Siddharth Shukla a hero who was also a zero. Thursday night saw the makers of the reality show playing the important aspects of the remaining contestants’ journey in the Bigg Boss house. While playing the video on Siddharth’s journey in the house, Bigg Boss said that Siddharth may have been called an ill-mannered person by some, but he remained a hero.

Recalling his journey spanning over 20 weeks, Bigg Boss said, “If you ask Bigg Boss, then you were already a hero. But you are also that important zero, who completed the mathematics of this show. Your importance in this show is same as a zero has in mathematics.”

Earlier, paying tribute to his journey, Bigg Boss had said, “You considered the Bigg Boss house as your own and you paid more attention to entertaining the audience than your dress. What we saw you in the last 20 weeks was just a knicker and a T-shirt. You even slept in the same knicker and T-shirt while going to bed last night.

“Some people called him rude, while others said he was outspoken and some carefree. But for us, he was a carefree person. In other words, he was Siddharth Shukla. He remained true to himself.”

Siddharth thanked Bigg Boss for his praise. Bigg Boss continued, “Even though there were several known faces in the house, you became a friend with a person with an extremely opposite character, Asim Riaz. You saw a younger brother in him. Your friendly and brotherly relationship with him lasted for weeks. This became an example of a true relationship in history.”

Bigg Boss also informed how Siddharth Shukla’s relationship with Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif had dominated social media conversations with hashtag #SidNaaz often trending on Twitter.

This year’s Bigg Boss show will be remembered for the makers’ brazen biases in favour of Siddharth, who was seen to be abusive and violent on more than one occasion.