TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai has sensationally revealed how the death of one of her oldest fans due to coronavirus had left her devastated. The former co-star of Siddharth Shukla took to Twitter to share her personal trauma with a moving note.

Rashami wrote, “The real love and blessings we as a celebrity get through you guys on platform like these…This was her last tweet and in such a time she remembered about me Loudly crying facePensive face So much love and respect and only prayers for her family and for all you guys! #FeelingHelpless Broken heart #RIP.”

Rashami’s said fan had written in her last tweet, “I am tested positive for COVID. Please remember me in your prayers. If i will not make a come-back plz tell Rashami that i Joined twitter just for #RashamiDesai. Promise to be #Rashami fan always. Ignore negativity. Love #ProudRashamian. (sic)”

In another tweet, Rashami wrote, “Life is strange, Life is tough. Not fair Pouting faceLoudly crying face. Feeling helpless & devastated atm. Much much love and strength to the family of @RashamiKiFan. #RIP we lost a charm Pensive face Praying for this virus to not take away anyone’s life.. let us all pray everyday for the world to heal faster.. Dizzy symbol.”

Rashami has featured in several popular TV serials including Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak, which also featured Siddharth, this year’s Bigg Boss winner.