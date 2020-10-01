Heartburn for Arnab Goswami as Amitabh Bachchan starts KBC with questions on Salman Khan, Aditya Thackeray amidst attack by Republic TV founder on actor and Shiv Sena politician

In a development that could cause heartburn to Arnab Goswami, Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday night started his popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, with questions on Salman Khan and Aditya Thackeray. The Republic TV founder has been attacking both Salman and the Thackerays during his TV coverage on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the alleged drug racket in Bollywood.

On Wednesday night, Bachchan welcomed a contestant on his show. He began by asking, “What’s the popular name of Salman Khan’s character in Dabangg series?” The options were Devilal Singh, Laxman Chaturvedi, Pawan Pandey, Chulbul Pandey. The contestant had no problem in answering correctly that Salman’s character in Dabangg series was Chulbul Pandey.

Little later in the programme, Bachchan asked, “Who is the first member of the renowned Thackeray family to contest Vidhan Sabha (assembly) elections? The options were Balasaheb Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray. Once again, the contestant replied correctly that Aditya Thackeray was the first member of the Thackeray clan to contest the assembly polls.

Aditya Thackeray had won his assembly polls from Mumbai South last year.

The development assumed significance in light of Goswami’s sustained attack on both Salman and the Thackerays during his unprecedented coverage on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case in the last few months.

Goswami had recently launched a stunning attack on Salman by yelling at him during his debate show. He had said, “Where’s that Salman, who used to talk so much? Where is he hiding? Why does he not raise a single voice against the drugs mafia? … I am asking this question by naming Salman Khan. Where are you, Salman Khan? Not a single statement or tweet. Why are you silent on the entire episode of Disha Salian? Why are you silent on the murder of Sushant (Singh Rajput)? Which city are you in Salman? Which country are you in Salman? You are a person, who speaks against the pulse of the nation. You will read the dialogues of Bigg Boss when they are written for you by others.”

Time and again Goswami has also attacked the Thackerays by using disparaging words for them. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Maharashtra government on a plea filed by Goswami against the breach of privilege motion moved against him in the state assembly. Goswami’s plea was heard by a Supreme Court Bench comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The Republic TV founder had recently launched a tirade against Bollywood stars by making fun of their English. He had said, “They say that ‘we are very cool because we converse in English. This is how we speak in English.’ My countrymen, do you know why they think we are illiterates. Because they have become arrogant. They have an arrogance about money, having access to baby Penguin and an army of lawyers, who charge fees in lakhs.”