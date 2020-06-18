Heartbroken: IAS topper Tina Dabi’s moving tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput will leave you in tears; Saif Ali Khan reveals how daughter Sara Ali Khan liked Kedarnath co-star

The tragic death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput has left the country in a state of shock with tributes pouring in for the 34-year-old actor from all and sundry. One of the most moving tributes for Sushant has come from an unexpected quarter. IAS topper Tina Dabi took to Instagram to post a moving video of a poet attempting to capture the suffering of those grappling with loneliness. The video almost gave an impression as if it was recorded to summarise the pain that Sushant may have gone through during his struggle with depression. This was days after Saif Ali Khan revealed how daughter Sara Ali Khan really liked her Kedarnath co-star

Sharing the video, Tina wrote, “This will move you to tears 💔 😢” The affable IAS officer ended her post with hashtag #RIPSushantSinghRajput.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina) on Jun 15, 2020 at 9:05am PDT

Tina’s post evoked plenty of reactions from her fans as one wrote, “Boycott Bollywood Star kiDs Movies..Support #SushantSinghRajput

Share it.” Another commented, “I have been following him since childhood when I used to watch him in pavitra rishta….I always admired him as a brilliant actor😢 still I can’t believe how can you do this Sir 😢??” “Heart broken💔……” commented another user.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.

Social media users have been trolling Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt among others for alleged hypocrisy. Many accused Karan, Alia, Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor of mocking Sushant when he was alive.