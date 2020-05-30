“He portrayed his struggle also gracefully”: Emotional note by Irrfan Khan’s wife one month after his death will leave you in tears; promises to meet him soon

Sutapa Sikdar has penned incredibly emotional for husband Irrfan Khan a month after the legendary Bollywood actor died battling cancer. Sharing a video clip from an award ceremony where Irrfan had bagged the Best Actor award for his film Hindi Medium, Sutapa wrote, “He was so inspiring… He portrayed his struggle also gracefully…”

While accepting the award, Irrfan had made a short but moving speech as he said, “Thank you Screen. Thank you very much for acknowledging me in the right context. I waited for it for a long time…I promised that I will keep surprising you.”

Little later, Sutapa also wrote another emotional note in memory of her legendary husband promising to catch up with him soon to resume their conversations. Her note read, “It’s been one month he left us💔💔 ”Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I’ll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about.” It’s just a matter of time…milenge baaten karenge.… Till we meet again.”

Irrfan had died on 29 April after battling cancer for two years. The superstar actor was diagnosed with high-grade NeuroEndocrine cancer in 2018. He had travelled to London for the treatment and returned home last year. After his return to Mumbai, the popular actor had penned an emotional note to his fans, stating that he wanted to ‘pause to be grateful’ for ‘immense love and support’ that he received from them.

The news of Irrfan’s death was confirmed by his friend and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Irrfan had famously acted in his film Piku also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Irrfan’s film Angrezi Medium also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan was released just before the nationwide lockdown kicked in. The film is likely to be released once again after the lockdown is lifted.