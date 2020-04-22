“He has gone insane and crossed all limits… Rajeev Chandrasekhar must sack him immediately”: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot after Arnab Goswami ‘attacks’ Sonia Gandhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a tirade against Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami for his attack against Congress President Gandhi in a recent TV debate. Gehlot asked BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar to sack Goswami immediately.

Gehlot tweeted, “Attack on Mrs Sonia Gandhi by Arnab Goswami is highly condemnable. He has gone insane and crossed all limits, he should be ashamed of himself . I must ask the Editors guild – isn’t this all time low for journalism ? Mr Rajeev Chandrasekhar must sack him immediately.”

Gehlot’s attack against Goswami came after a video of his recent TV debate went viral on social media. In the viral video, Goswami was seen referring to Sonia Gandhi disparagingly by invoking her Italian roots. He accused Sonia Gandhi of leading the recent mob lynchings of three men including two Hindu sadhus in Maharashtra. His personal attack against Sonia Gandhi came in the presence of a Congress leader, who was taking part in his debate show.

No sooner did the video of Goswami’s attack surface, Congress supporters launched a hashtag #ArrestAntiIndiaArnab on Twitter demanding the arrest of the Republic TV founder. This was followed by counter hashtag launched by Goswami’s supporters, who trended #IsupportArnabgoswami on Twitter.

Goswami had launched Republic TV in 2017 with the help of BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Earlier, Youth Congress leader Srinivas BV had served Goswami a legal notice threatening to initiate a defamation case against him if he did not issue a public apology for allegedly running fake news about him on his TV channel.