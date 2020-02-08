Great Betrayal: Red-faced Siddharth Shukla cornered by friends Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif as Asim Riaz enjoys discomfort

If Siddharth Shukla felt that Asim Riaz was the only contestant who had felt the discomfort over the former’s decision to save Paras Chhabra, he has been blissfully mistaken. Day after Asim Riaz gave him grief for his controversial decision, both Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill finally broke their silence and cornered him. A visibly embarrassed Siddharth simply could not come up with a satisfactory answer. Worse, Asim Riaz enjoyed his discomfort from a distance.

The development in question took place on Saturday night in the garden area of the Bigg Boss house. Justifying his decision to save Paras, Siddharth had argued that he was merely paying back his favour since the former had saved him the chess task earlier in the competition.

Arti, who’s been supporting Siddharth all through the competition, decided to muster the courage to grill her friend for his glaring betrayal. Arti told Siddharth that whilst she understood why he had the urge to return Paras’ favour, but asked if Paras would have been able to move the chess piece bearing Siddharth’s name forward had she and Shehnaaz not moved them forward earlier.

Arti Singh is the sister of Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Essentially, what Arti and Shehnaaz were implying that without their help even Paras wouldn’t have been able to save Siddharth. This left Siddharth speechless as he desperately looked for a suitable response.

Siddharth’s discomfort increased manifold after he found Asim Riaz smiling at the grilling session at the hands of Arti and Shehnaaz. Asim, who was busy working out in the gym area, was visibly enjoying the scene, leaving Siddharth even more frustrated.

Asim had embarrassed Siddharth by asking why he had no saved Arti, who’s been supporting him all through the competition. Asim had called Siddharth a cheater. Paras, on the other hand, was seen crying at the generosity of Siddharth.