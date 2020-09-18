In a stunning development, Google has removed PayTM mobile App from play store citing guidelines on gambling. The mobile apps owned by PayTM such as Paytm for Business, Paytm Mall, Paytm Money are still available on play store.



Google said in a blog, “We don’t allow online casinos/support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. It includes if app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes.”

PayTM has not reacted to the development yet.

