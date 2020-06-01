“Gone too soon”: Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar, actor Salman Khan pay emotional tributes to Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid music director duo fame

Indian judge Neha Kakkar has paid an emotional tribute to Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid music director duo fame. The tragic death of 42-year-old Wajid left Bollywood stunned on Sunday night. Neha in her emotional post wrote, “Gone too soon.” Wajid’s mentor and Bollywood megastar, Salman Khan, too became emotional as he wrote, “May your beautiful soul rest in peace.”

Taking to Instagram, Neha Kakkar wrote, “Gone too soon 😔 RIP #WajidKhan Sir.”

Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar wrote, “hocked to hear about the untimely Demise of #WajidKhan bhai. Rest in peace.”

Salman Khan, who gave Wajid and his brother Sajid their first break in Bollywood in his film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kiya, tweeted, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace …”

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace … — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Music director Salim Merchant, who was first to confirm Wajid’s death on Twitter, had told news agency PTI, “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection… He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.”

Wajid Khan formed the famous Sajid-Wajid duo. They had made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kiya. They later went on to compose music for many films starring Salman including Chori Chori, Hello Brother, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Wanted and Dabangg series. Most recently, the duo had composed music for Salman’s “Bhai Bhai” music video.