“God is inside your heart, so this is not the time to cause chaos by congregating in religious places”: AR Rahman amidst row over Tablighi Jamaat

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has urged people to not congregate at religious places in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Rahman’s statement came amidst the raging controversy over the Tablighi Jamaat officials allegedly violating the national lockdown.

The celebrated music composer wrote, “God is inside your heart (the most sacred shrine), so this is not the time to cause chaos by congregating in religious places. Listen to the government’s advice. Self-isolation for a few weeks may give you many more years.

“”Do not spread the virus and cause harm to fellow humans. This disease does not even warn you that you are a carrier, so don’t assume you are not infected. This is not the time to spread false rumours and cause more anxiety and panic.”

Rahman also urged Indians to forget their differences at a time when the coronavirus had turned the world upside down. He said, “It’s time to forget our differences and unite against this invisible enemy that has turned the world upside down. It’s time to bring the beauty of humanity and spirituality into action. Help our help neighbours, senior citizens, the underprivileged and migrant workers.”

His message urging Indians to forget their differences assumed significance in light of TV channels and known Hindutva propagandists masquerading as journalists making desperate attempts to communalise one of the biggest human tragedies of history.

He also thanked doctors, nurses and other supporting staff for their tireless efforts to contain the spread of the virus. Rahman said, “This message is to thank the doctors, nurses, and all the staff working, in hospitals and clinics all across India, for their bravery and selflessness. It fills one’s heart to see how ready they are to deal with this most dreadful pandemic. They risk their lives to save ours,” the composer said.