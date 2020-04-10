Go Air’s dig at Air Vistara triggers hilarious banter among rivals on Twitter

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day lockdown across India to fight coronavirus, airlines and rail services have come to a grinding halt. This is for the first time in Indian history that railways and airlines are not operating for several weeks. But, the rival private airlines used the opportunity to create a hilarious Twitter moment. This was started by Go Air’s dig at rival Air Vistara, triggering hilarious banter among other rivals.

The tweet by Go Air read, “Hey @airvistara , not #flyinghigher these days we heard? #StayingParkedStayingSafe #LetsIndiGo.” Flying Higher’ is the tagline of the Tata-owned carrier.

Not to be outwitted by Go Air, Vistara responded, “No Relieved face @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say @goairlinesindia? #StayingParkedStayingSafe.” ‘Fly Smart’ is the slogan used by Go Air.

Go Air agreed with Vistara but decided to drag Air Asia in its response by using the latter’s tagline ‘Now Everyone Can Fly’ as it wrote, “Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it’s not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian? #StayingParkedStayingSafe.”

Air Asia responded equally quirky tweet but tagged Spicejet in its reply, “Absolutely @goairlinesindia, for now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn’t that right @flyspicejet?! #StayingParkedStayingSafe.”

Spicejet, for its part, replied, “@AirAsiaIndian, good to know our thoughts match, like our colours! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we’re happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport? #StayingParkedStayingSafe.”

India’s current lockdown is expected to end on 14 April, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to extend it further.