“Give him senior citizen’s role in films”: Arnab Goswami intensifies personal attack on Salman Khan, calls him 60-year-old senior citizen; former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan on Republic TV

Arnab Goswami has intensified his personal attack on Salman Khan by disparagingly calling the Dabangg actor a 60-year-old senior citizen. Goswami launched his fresh attack against Salman as he invited former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan to his TV channel, Republic Bharat, by copying the programme format of Aaj Tak.

BJP spokesperson Shweta was debating with one Vikram Singh, a Shiv Sena supporter, on the show when Arshi Khan decided to intervene to clarify that Salman Khan was not in Dubai. She told the BJP panellist, “People are not fool. You are spreading rumours that Salman Khan is in Dubai. Who has spotted Salman going to Dubai? Where do you get this information that Salman Khan is in Dubai?”

No sooner had Arshi finished making her point, Goswami decided to lash out at the former Bigg Boss contestant as he yelled, “O Arshi. We are debating a serious issue here. Who’s this Salman Khan? You can talk about Salman Khan when I discuss comedy. Who’s Salman? Everyone will know his worth after his next film is released…He makes a movie in the name of Bharat but says nothing on Disha (Salian’s death).”

Goswami did not stop here as he continued with his rant. “Did Salman say anything on Sushant (Singh Rajput’s death)? Salman’s importance is limited to this. He’s not important beyond this point. And don’t discuss this 60-year-old man on my programme. Give him a senior citizen’s role.”

Goswami’s ‘senior citizen’ jibe against Salman was in reference to his age. The popular Bollywood actor is 54 years old.

Last week, Aaj Tak had pitted Arshi against Sambit Patra without realising that the show will take an insanely hilarious turn. This was after Goswami was declared a ‘hypocrite’ for yelling at Salman hysterically for his silence on the controversy surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

This is not the first time that Goswami has yelled at Salman through his TV channel. Last week, the video of Arnab Goswami yelling at Salman Khan using disparaging words had gone viral on a day a woman editor of Times Now was seen smiling at pro-BJP Kangana Ranaut calling veteran actress Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn’ star. This had prompted many to condemn the controversial anchor, while others said that this was just the beginning of a future when the ‘Republic TV-Bigg Boss crossover episode’ would become an acceptable phenomenon. Others were quick to highlight his hypocrisy by reminding Goswami about his previous claims of being a ‘big fan’ of Salman Khan.

Arnab Goswami has been shouting from the rooftop about his recent achievement of dislodging Aaj Tak Hindi news channel from the No. 1 position. Many have accused the Republic TV founder of resorting to cheap theatrics to gain the much-needed TRP by dragging his coverage on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death endlessly and not paying attention to real issues plaguing ordinary public.