Gavaskar-Anushka Sharma controversy: Was Indian batting legend misquoted on social media? Watch original video of commentary

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar is facing the brunt of Virat Kohli fans for having linked the Indian captain’s wife Anushka Sharma to his poor performance on the field. Kohli was out for just 1 during the last night’s IPL match of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. Kohli had earlier dropped two catches of KL Rahul, who went on to score 132. Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Kohli went on to lose the match by 97 runs.

However, soon after the match ended, Twitterati began to quote Gavaskar as having linked Anushka to Kohli’s poor batting. The widely reported quote read, “Inhone lockdown mein sirf Anushka ki gendon pe practice ki.” This prompted many to slam Gavaskar accusing him passing double-meaning comments.

Anushka too took to Instagram to launch an extraordinary attack as she wrote, “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact. But I will love to you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you’ve respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?”

However, in the actual video, Gavaskar did not those comments as they were attributed to him. While commentating with former India opener Aakash Chopra, the celebrated commentator had said, “Woh chahte hain ki jitni woh practice karein, unse woh behtar ban sakte hain. woh chahte hain. Jab lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling pe practice ki unhone, woh video dekhi hai maine. us se to kuch nahi banta hai.” [He (Kohli) wants to practice more and more to become better. I have seen a video how he practiced on Anushka’s bowling during the lockdown. That’s not going to help.]

Here is the video. He did not say anything double meaning at the first place. pic.twitter.com/TqyI2PJVtd — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes, India (@__memenist) September 25, 2020

Gavaskar did not say ‘Anushka ki gendon pe (Anushka’s balls).’ Referring to the viral video, he used the words ‘to Anushka’s bowling.’

Gavaskar made these comments when Kohli had come to bat, even before he got out cheaply. However, netizens are still not convinced as they felt that Gavaskar had no business to even remotely link Kohli’s poor performance to his celebrity wife.