Future of Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show under threat? Kapil Sharma’s meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar triggers speculations

Kapil Sharma of The Kapil Sharma Show recently met his former co-star, Navjot Singh Sidhu, at the latter’s house in Amritsar, prompting fans to warn Archana Puran Singh to be careful about her future on the Sony TV show.

This was after Kapil shared a series of photos with the former India cricketer at his house in Amritsar and wrote, “Meeting @navjotsinghsidhu paji n eating #pranthas after a long time 🤗 #amritsar #punjab #punjabi #goodtimes #brothers #foodie thank you for all your love n extra large meals paji 🤗🙏.”

In one photo, Kapil was seen enjoying a meal with the former judge of The Kapil Sharma Show. Another photo showed Sidhu hugging Kapil as he bid goodbye to the comedian-actor.

No sooner did Kapil share his photos with Sidhu on Instagram, fans began to take a dig at Archana Puran Singh, warning her to be careful about her future since she had replaced the cricketer-turned-politician as the judge on The Kapil Sharma Show.

One wrote in jest, “Archana ji khudsi sambhal ke rakna😂😂. (Archana ji, take care of your chair)” “Archana khurshi sankat mein hai 😂 (Archana’s chair is in danger).” “Lagta archan ma’am abhi chale jayenge (It seems Archana ma’am will leave now.)”

Kapil and his co-stars have often targeted Archana with cruel jokes, accusing her of causing Sidhu’s departure from The Kapil Sharma Show. In one episode, Kapil had called Archana ‘Sidhu- eater.’ In another episode, Kapil had accused Archana of minting money from the Sony TV show by snatching Sidhu’s chair.

While in Amritsar, his hometown, Kapil also visited the famous Golden Temple and offered prayers. He also shared a photo of himself from inside the Golden Temple.