Furious Arnab Goswami slams his former boss Rajdeep Sardesai for interviewing Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty; likens it to Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’

Arnab Goswami on Thursday launched a tirade against his former boss, Rajdeep Sardesai, for his decision to interview Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty for India Today Group. A furious Goswami compared Sardesai’s interview for India Today and Aaj Tak TV to Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan. A visibly animated Republic TV founder said that Sardesai’s interview could at best be termed as Koffee With Tak.

Goswami said, “Today 130 crore people of India have been cheated. That’s because this ‘Tak’ people are providing a platform to Rhea Chakraborty, whose arrest is being demanded by the entire country. Can the country forget that Rhea Chakraborty is the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case? Can the country forget that Rhea is the prime suspect in the Sushant case? Are there attempts to project a suspect as a great human being by providing her a platform.”

Goswami did not stop here. During his conversation with the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, Vikas Singh, Goswami took a potshot at Aaj Tak TV channel and Sardesai by calling his interview with Rhea ‘Koffee With Tak.’ He said, “They claimed ‘Rhea will speak and reveal secrets.”

Goswami added, “Don’t forget that he (Sardesai) is the same man, who had declared Sushant Singh Rajput a mediocre actor.”

The screen of Republic Bharat continued to flash ‘Aaj Tak became Kal Tak’ to imply that the Hindi channel belonging to the India Today Group had become history. His sharp dig at Sardesai, who works as a consulting editor with the India Today Group, came on the day Republic Bharat extended its lead in the TV ratings over Aaj Tak.

A tweet by Republic TV read, “Historic record broken! Republic Bharat records highest-ever 16.5% viewership among Hindi news channels; stretches gap to the rest. Thank you, dearest viewers, for your unwavering faith.”

According to the weekly audience insights released by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Republic Bharat had secured the 16.40% viewership among Hindi news channels, while Aaj Tak was placed at the second position with 14.26% market share.