Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV has become the topic of intense social media conversations after it broadcast a reporter’s expletives LIVE on TV. The channel issued an extraordinary statement saying that the reporter worked for a different news channel. The embarrassing development took place on Friday morning as Republic TV’s representatives endlessly chased Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, who was being taken away by the Narcotics Control Bureau team for questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Goswami has faced scathing criticism from entertainment celebrities such as Kavita Kaushik and Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, Kubbra Sait for his shenanigans in the past.

Twitterati began to fervently share a clip from Republic TV, which broadcast the reporter’s expletives LIVE on its channel. In the clip, an unidentified reporter was heard saying, “O, fu** Maadharc*od.”

Faced with widespread criticism, Republic TV issued a clarification saying that the reporter in question did not work for Arnab Goswami’s channel. A statement by Republic TV said, “A reporter’s clip using unparliamentary language is doing rounds. The reporter ISN’T FROM REPUBLIC but from another channel & was taking a lift in our car. Questions may be directed at that reporter. Republic will take STRONG LEGAL ACTION against anyone ascribing it to Republic.”

A reporter’s clip using unparliamentary language is doing rounds. The reporter ISN’T FROM REPUBLIC but from another channel & was taking a lift in our car. Questions may be directed at that reporter. Republic will take STRONG LEGAL ACTION against anyone ascribing it to Republic — Republic (@republic) September 4, 2020

This dominated social media conversations with netizens targeting Republic TV for its latest shenanigans. The hilarious coincidence was the ticker flashed by Republic TV, which claimed, “You heard it first on Republic.”

इतिहास में मीडिया का यह दौर याद रखा जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/DI8Ytq4F6D — Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) September 4, 2020

Very soon, news channels will also come with age restrictions. U, UA, 7+, 13 + & 18. — Sanket Upadhyay संकेत उपाध्याय (@sanket) September 4, 2020

Yeah. “You heard it on Republic” ! pic.twitter.com/fJVF30gtgS — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) September 4, 2020

Yes Republic, we did hear it first on your channel. pic.twitter.com/8f1QW6CZ7R — Meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) September 4, 2020

This is not the first time that expletives have been broadcast on Republic TV. In July this year, Maj Gen (Retd) GD Bakshi had found himself in the line of fire after a video of calling a panelist ‘Maadarc***’ on RepubliC TV went viral.

Republic TV’s Hindi channel, Republic Bharat, was discussing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ladakh on Friday. As expected, Maj Gen Bakshi too was taking part as a regular panelist when he lost his cool at a guest, who allegedly questioned his bravery. Reacting to his taunt, Maj Gen Bakshi said, “What’s left for negotiations after 15-16 June(when the Chinese army killed 20 Indian soldiers)?”

This prompted a fellow guest on Goswami’s TV channel to taunt Maj Gen Bakshi as he said, “Go for a war. When will you wage a war. That’s what I am asking.”

A visibly irritated Bakshi lost his cool and replied in anger, “Oye lowly person. Ill-mannered. I did not faff around in the army for 31 years.” Bakshi was then heard saying, “Maadarc*** (Motherf****r).”