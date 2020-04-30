From Priyanka Chopra to Shahid Kapoor, how Bollywood mourns Rishi Kapoor’s death as two acting legends die in as many days

Tributes are pouring in for veteran actor Rishi Kapoor after he died in Mumbai aged 67. He was suffering from cancer. The news of his death was confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor. His death came just hours after another acting legend, Irrfan Khan, died at a Mumbai hospital while suffering from cancer.

A statement from Kapoor’s family read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last”

The statement continued, “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

“In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.”

Reacting to Rishi Kapoor’s death, his Amar Akbar Anthony co-star Amitabh Bachchan tweeted saying that he was destroyed by the news. Similar reactions have poured in from other members of the Bollywood fraternity.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who had visited Rishi Kapoor in the US during his cancer treatment, wrote on Instagram, “My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir.”

Actor Shahid Kapoor tweeted, “You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family.”

Music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “I feel like a huge chunk of my childhood just went away. Grew up watching @chintskap ji in so many movies & the vast number of absolutely incredible songs that he expressed on screen were always elevated by his presence and energy. There will never be another like him.”

Yashraj Films wrote, “An actor par excellence and a legend who will live forever in our hearts. Rest in peace #RishiKapoor.” Comedian Johny Lever tweeted, “Deeply saddened on hearing about #rishikapoor ji Yeh khabar sunke bohot dukh ho raha hai. I have such lovely memories of working with him. Our country has lost a great actor today. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽”

Singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, “Kuch samay pehle Rishi ji ne mujhe unki aur meri ye tasveer bheji thi.wo sab din,sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Main shabdheen hogayi hun.”

The 67-year-old actor had returned to India in September last year. Speaking about his cancer, Rishi was then quoted as saying, “The thing is, people think and we dramatise in films, that cancer is a dreaded disease. Yes, it is. But today, it is all treatable, if diagnosed at an early stage, it can be dealt with. Cancer is curable and also, you have to have family support. Filmon me humne background music daal, dool ke itna kharab kiya hai naam cancer ka (We have given a bad name to cancer with all the background music that we used in films)! Today it is treatable, people are dealing with all kinds of cancer …just have to be positive.”