From IPL team owned by Shloka Mehta and family to Ananya Panday, how big names reacted to horrific gas leak tragedy in Vizag

Big names in Indian sports and entertainment industry reacted with horror after at least 11 people including a child were killed in the Vazag chemical gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh. More than 1,000 people were taken ill and had to be hospitalised in the tragic incident. From Mumbai Indians, the IPL team owned by Shloka Mehta and her family to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, celebrities took to social media to express their shock at the gas leak tragedy.

Mumbai Indians tweeted, “Thoughts go out to the city of Vizag and all the families affected. Stay Strong.”

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter, “Visuals coming out of Vizag are heartbreaking. Praying for the quick recovery of the people who have been impacted by the gas leak and my deepest condolences with the families who have lost their loved ones.

Kohli’s social media post read, “My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital.”

‘Baahubali’ maker SS Rajamouli said that he was deeply disturbed by the visuals from the gas leak. “Praying for the recovery of those admitted to the hospital.Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones,” he tweeted.

Actress Nayanthara tweeted, “Heart breaking visuals from Vizag. Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and lets pray for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital. 🙏🏼 #VizagGasLeak 2020 what a horrible year this is becoming!!

Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actress Rashami Desai tweeted, “What’s happening ? This year really needs to calm down Loudly crying face Guys please be safe and alert and keep the emergency numbers in handy with you’ll. #VizagGasLeak #PrayForVizag 🙏🏻 Hope things settle down soon Dizzy symbol.”

Actress Ananya Panday wrote, “Extremely sad to hear about the loss of lives due to the #VizagGasLeak. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of those hospitalised. Stay safe & stay strong.”